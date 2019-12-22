Almost all of the airport’s airlines and some concessions are affected, Mott said. The airport itself has a backup system.

The airport’s largest carrier, Southwest Airlines, is experiencing the most delays. Arriving flights are not affected.

Travelers and their bags must be checked into their flights manually, Mott said. She did not have an estimate of how many flights have been delayed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD