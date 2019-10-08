SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has all the evidence needed to believe President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

But he says that with Republicans running the U.S. Senate, the most likely path to boot Trump from the White House is through the ballot box.

Newsom’s comments to The Associated Press mark the first time he’s said Congress should remove the president. He’s supported opening impeachment proceedings since 2017.

As for the 2020 election, Newsom is defending U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’s faltering campaign. He says Harris launched her candidacy with high expectations despite the fact she had a lesser known national profile than competitors like Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. He says it’s “pretty extraordinary” that she’s still a top-tier candidate.

