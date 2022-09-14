California high school staff member shot after fight

The staff member had just broken up a fight among several students and “some unknown males” when the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. Some of the brawlers fled in a sedan, firing back toward the remaining group before they left, police said.

The Vallejo High School staff member was struck at least once and is expected to survive, police said.

“This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said in a news release. “Enough is enough. It’s a sad day anyone is shot in front of our children at school where they should feel safe.”