By Associated PressMarch 2, 2021 at 7:51 p.m. UTCEL CENTRO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol now says 13 died in crash involving SUV carrying 25 people; hospital previously said 15 killed.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy