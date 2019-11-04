Becerra says more plants were seized in 2019 than during the operation in 2018, when some of the efforts were impeded by wildfires and smoke covering grows.

Authorities say they could not estimate a street value of the plants seized and based their figures on wholesale prices of $1,600 per plant.

Officials say the illegal grows harm the state’s wildlife and waterways.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD