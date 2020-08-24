Laci Peterson, 27, was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor, when she was killed. Investigators said that on Dec. 24, 2002, Peterson, now 47, dumped their bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

“Peterson contends his trial was flawed for multiple reasons, beginning with the unusual amount of pretrial publicity that surrounded the case,” the court said. “We reject Peterson’s claim that he received an unfair trial as to guilt and thus affirm his convictions for murder.”

But the justices said the trial judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

The trial was moved nearly 90 miles away from his Central Valley home of Modesto to San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Woman declared dead later found to be alive

A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to be embalmed, a lawyer said Monday.

“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open,” Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV.

The Southfield fire department acknowledged it was involved in a bizarre set of events Sunday that began when a medical crew was called to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman for 30 minutes and consulted an emergency room doctor, the department said. The Oakland County medical examiner’s office said the body could be released to the family. But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit: The woman was still alive more than an hour later. Fieger identified the woman as Timesha Beauchamp.