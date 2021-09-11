The measure next goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for a decision on whether to sign it into law.
Current law requires patients to make two verbal requests to physicians at least 15 days apart and one written request that is signed, dated and witnessed by two adults.
While more than 2,000 Californians have been able to end their lives through the program in the last five years, state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D) cited a study by Kaiser Permanente Southern California that another 1,000 terminally ill adults who requested the use of the law died before completing the time-consuming process.
The bill sent to Newsom sent to Newsom on Friday would reduce the mandatory minimum 15-day waiting period between the two oral requests for aid-in-dying medication to 48 hours for eligible patients.
The measure would also eliminate the requirement for a second, written attestation by the patient, which Eggman said is offensive to some families.
The measure is opposed by groups including the California Family Council, the California Catholic Conference and Disability Rights California.
— Los Angeles Times
ALABAMA
Tuskegee Confederate statue is focus of suit
A lawsuit has been filed that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood at the center of nearly all-Black Tuskegee for 115 years.
The statue has been the subject of demonstrations for decades in Tuskegee, which is almost all Black and the home of Tuskegee University.
— Associated Press