California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later

PASADENA, Calif. — For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation.
“When I went back with my grade, they wouldn’t give me my diploma because I owed $4.80 for a book,” Sams told KABC-TV. “And so I just walked away and said forget it.”
The school still had Sams’ original diploma locked away in an old filing cabinet. He beamed as he walked across the graduation stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and received the diploma.
“Over the years, I complained to my kids a number of times about how $4.80 kept me from having my diploma,” he said.
Sams said he plans on hanging the diploma on a wall at his home.