Prosecutors say Peng left money at hotel rooms in exchange for small electronic storage disks containing information, which he then took to China.
Peng could have faced a 10-year prison term.
Peng is a naturalized U.S. citizen who entered the country in 2001 on a temporary business visa. He has been in custody since September when he was arrested at his Hayward residence.
