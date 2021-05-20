Electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos were also allegedly found.
“Detectives consider this to be one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation. Detectives have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children,” the statement said.
Martin was booked into jail and was released after posting bond.
KSEE/KGPE-TV reported that Martin was asked for comment as he was released.
“Go away,” he responded.