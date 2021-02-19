It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide “material support or resources,” including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
However, the indictment didn’t contain any details.
The group, also known as the “Organization for the Liberation of the Levant,” is a militant group that aims to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The group has conducted suicide bombings and the United States has designated it as a foreign terrorist organization.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.