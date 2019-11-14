Brasure was sentenced to death in 1998 for kidnapping and torturing 20-year-old Anthony Guest, then setting him on fire in 1996.

Guest once worked as a child actor.

Court records show Brasure and an accomplice kidnapped Guest because they thought he was stealing from them and annoying a female friend.

They tortured him for hours with a torch, shocked him with electricity and glued his eyes shut before killing him.

