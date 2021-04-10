The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that the children appeared to be under 5 years old.

Police said initial reports suggested the children had been stabbed to death, but no official cause of death has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Jovel said investigators were working to determine a motive.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Severe weather sweeps the South

A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, leaving at least one dead in Louisiana, bringing down trees and power lines in Mississippi, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city, and leveling buildings in the Florida Panhandle.

Advertisement

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed a death related to an early morning tornado in Palmetto, La.

In Mississippi, a possible tornado ripped down power lines and trees in Rankin County, but no injuries were reported.

In Panama City Beach, Fla., a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach, Ala.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

— Associated Press

Iowa trooper fatally shot: An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday. Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. KWWL-TV reported that the standoff began after a police chase Friday night.

N.Y. man faces hate crimes charges: A New York man is facing hate crime charges after police said he made threats and anti-Asian American remarks to an undercover officer assigned to a hate crimes task force. Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Friday after the alleged confrontation near Penn Station.