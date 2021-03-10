“Upon further review, it was determined he should not have been released,” Long Beach police said in a statement Wednesday.
Court and jail records indicate his case was dismissed, though police say that’s not the case.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies received an “order for release” from the court, indicating the case was dismissed, on Tuesday.
“As such the Department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” the department said in a statement.
Authorities referred questions to the district attorney’s office, which did not immediately have a comment Wednesday.
