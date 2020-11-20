The Fresnecks worked under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities said during a news conference.
Police executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants on Thursday in five counties, officials said. Fifty people were arrested and authorities found four guns, methamphetamine, heroin and more than $40,000.
The overall investigation, including Thursday’s operations, has resulted in 102 arrests as well as the seizure of 47 firearms, 89 pounds (40.37 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds (2.61 kilograms) of heroin and $136,156 in cash.
