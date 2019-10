Federal prosecutors say Buck preyed on vulnerable gay men and pressured them to let him inject them with drugs as part of a sexual ritual.

Buck is also charged with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed.

Buck has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic causes.

His trial was scheduled for Nov. 26.

