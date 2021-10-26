One reason is simple. The deficit of water from a drought now entering its third year is too great to be made up with just one storm, no matter how powerful it may have been. Compounding the problem, California’s warming climate is undermining its ability to dent its droughts in the long term, even when the rains do come.
The storm did leave several feet of snow in the high Sierra Nevadas. But warmer-than-usual weather meant that snow did not accumulate at lower altitudes where it once would have. The Sierra snowpack is the key to California’s water, filling rivers and reservoirs with a steady stream of cool water as it melts in the spring.
“The whole system is built around the assumption there will be snow,” said Michael Wara, a senior research scholar at Stanford’s Woods Institute for the Environment. “This storm brought mostly rain to the Sierra. And that’s climate change.”
Wara received 16 inches of rain over three days at his home in Marin County, just over the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, where the storm flooded streets and knocked out power to some. Marin, which has imposed some water restrictions on its residents, is among a handful of Bay Area and Northern California counties feeling the drought most acutely.
As a result, those counties, among some others, have been highly susceptible to wildfire as the drought persists. Fires burned almost 2.5 million acres in California this year, leaving large “scars” where the vegetation holding the top soil together is gone. Those areas are now at risk of sliding away in heavy rains as mud and debris flow.
“This rainstorm completely, decisively ended the fire season in Northern California,” Wara said. “We can all sleep better at night.”
Wara said the rain amounted to a “20 percent down payment” toward ending the drought. The benefits could be seen Tuesday across Northern California with refreshed reservoirs and suddenly fast-flowing rivers after a summer of stagnation.
Lake Oroville, one of the state’s largest reservoirs where more than a hundred houseboats had to be removed earlier this year because of historically low water levels, rose 20 feet over the past week. Lake Mendocino, which supplies Mendocino County and others along the North Coast, added several thousand acre-feet of water.
The Russian River threatened to spill its banks. The river supplies many farmers in California’s grape-growing wine country. Earlier this year, farmers were ordered to stop drawing from the river because of its low levels.
But the heavy rainfall also revealed how far California still has to go to restore even its average water supply. While rising as much as it did, Lake Oroville is still 16 percent below its historic average. Not one reservoir north of San Francisco rose enough to reach its average supply for this time of year.
“We’re at such a serious deficit that we’re going to be facing significant water shortages in the near future,” said Howard Brown, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration policy adviser on West Coast fisheries. “That said it is a very good start to the year.”
Brown was drenched with more than six inches of rain at his home in Folsom, where a large reservoir has dipped to historic lows over the summer. The reservoir reached a level marking just over half its average supply with the rains.
The rains may have helped, at least temporarily, the state’s wildlife. Brown said the storms, by boosting the flow in the Sacramento River and its tributaries, likely provided temporary security to the fall-run Chinook salmon now spawning in those waters.
The low-flowing rivers resulted in a large death toll, numbering in the thousands, of Chinook this summer. The overly warm river water and its stagnation bred parasites that killed the fish and much of their spawn before they could make the arduous trip to the Pacific Ocean.
“Conditions were so dry heading into this storm that these rains could be a good thing for the salmon,” Brown said. “It could also be too much of a good thing. Too much flow could scour their spawning beds, so we’ll have to see.”
Before the storms began moving off the ocean and overland, climate scientists and forecasters warned that too much rain, too quickly, had the potential to cause mudslides and debris flows around the burn scars left by recent wildfires.
Fires have been burning in new places in the last few years, leaving many once-safe homes and roads vulnerable to landslides, most notably the 2018 mud slide in this city that followed the enormous Thomas Fire and killed 23 people. Another this year took out a stretch of one of the state’s prime tourist draws, Highway One at Big Sur, shutting it down to through traffic for several months.
Hundreds of people living near burn scars were evacuated before the storms struck, including residents just north of here threatened by slides from the scar left by the Alisal Fire, which burned almost 17,000 acres earlier this month.
But only one slide occurred, washing out a section of Highway 70 in the north near the burn scar left by the Dixie Fire, the second largest in state history. Beyond some flooding and power outages, the storms left little damage as they moved south with much lower intensity.
“This is about the most rain you could get without causing major problems,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute for the Environment and Sustainability. “This was possibly the most beneficial Category 5 atmospheric river we have ever had.”
The worry, though, is the snowpack. The storms dumped about three feet of snow at Mammoth Mountain, a ski resort in the Sierra that will be able to open two weeks earlier than last year. But it barely accumulated at lower altitudes where it once did in storms like this.
Snowmelt is the most important element of California’s sometimes seat-of-the-pants water systems. Last year, the snowpack was well below average. Even more worrying to climate scientists and state water officials was the fact that only about 20 percent of the snowmelt reached rivers and reservoirs, the rest evaporating in the heat.
This is the result of the state’s climate of extremes where rain and snow give way suddenly to heat and long dry spells. Swain calls it “weather whiplash.”
Sacramento, for example, received almost six inches of rain in one 24-hour period, setting a record. The downpour followed 212 consecutive days in the state capital without any precipitation at all.
“To be clear this storm, or any sequence of storms unless they last all winter, would not end the drought,” Swain said. “But it puts us in better shape than we were as we head into the winter.”
The rainfall provided some hope and temporary respite on the ground.
In Mendocino County, where Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) first declared a drought emergency this spring, the rains have not stopped long-term planning that includes building more water storage ponds, drilling more wells and possibly buying a desalination plant.
“We have to be much more prepared, much more than we were this year,” said John Haschak, a Mendocino County supervisor who serves on the board’s emergency drought committee. “This is a great start, but it could turn off at any time.”
In Sonoma County, the heart of California wine country, farmers managed to bring in the fall harvest just before the storms passed through. Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group, said some parts of the county recorded between five and 12 inches of rain.
“The timing was very good for us, although we obviously would have taken the rain at any time,” Kruse said. “But at the same time we didn’t capture all of it the way we would have liked.”
Sonoma farmers, among others, were cut off from the Russian River this summer due to its extreme depletion. The river is gushing now, although that could change within days.
But farmers did see some of their plans pay off. Steve Dutton, whose family has grown grapes in Sonoma for generations, built a $250,000 storage pond a year ago. In its first year, the pond filled to only one-fifth of its capacity.
The rains changed that almost overnight. Now the 1.3 million-gallon pond is full, allowing him far more leeway to irrigate vines that have been starved of water.
“Several ponds have filled and we’re looking to preserve as much as possible for our spring crops,” Dutton said. “That will also take the pressure off the ground water.”
The state is still flooded in some places, damp in many others. Almost half the state remains in “exceptional drought,” according to NOAA. The forecast? Sun as far as the eye can see in the south and in the Sierra, and a mix of light rain and sun in the north. The wait is on here for more.
“Our climate right now is a rags-to-riches story, and we are not rich yet,” Wara said. “We need a storm a week for the next three months to get where we want to be.”