California

Law requires women

on public firms' boards

California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors, according to a law signed Sunday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The measure requires at least one female director on each board of California-based corporations by the end of next year. Companies would need up to three female directors by the end of 2021, depending on the number of board seats.

The Democratic governor referenced the objections and legal concerns that the law has raised.

“I don’t minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation,” Brown wrote in a signing statement. “Nevertheless, recent events in Washington, D.C. — and beyond — make it crystal clear that many are not getting the message.”

The law applies to companies that report having their principal executive offices in California. Companies can be fined $100,000 for a first violation and $300,000 for subsequent violations.

— Associated Press

Pennsylvania

Vehicle blast kills 3

and triggers alert

A car exploded on a downtown street in what authorities called a “criminal incident,” leaving three people dead and leading to a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents and an investigation by federal, state and local authorities.

The blast in Allentown that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday left three males dead, Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim said Sunday afternoon. Autopsies were planned for Monday, and Grim said the victims’ names would be released once their identities are confirmed.

Officials said the blast is thought to have been an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

— Associated Press

Scout dies after sand collapse: Police say a 12-year-old Boy Scout has died after being buried by sand at a Michigan park. South Haven police told TV station WWMT that Gage Wilson dug into the side of a sand dune Saturday and crawled into the small space. The sand collapsed while he was inside at Van Buren State Park in southwestern Michigan. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brother held in boy's killing: The brother of a 4-year-old who died after being tossed from a New York City apartment has been arrested on a murder charge. Police said Shawn Smith, 20, was taken into custody shortly after his brother, Shimron Smith, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a Brooklyn building early Saturday.

— Associated Press