COSTA MESA, Calif. — A California school district is investigating a social media photograph in which young people are seen giving Nazi salutes while standing around a table on which red cups form a swastika.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District says in a statement it was made aware Sunday of social media postings “involving some students who created inappropriate anti-Semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking.”

The statement says that while the actions did not occur on any school campus or at any school function, the district condemns all acts of anti-Semitism and hate, and is continuing to gather information.

School Board President Charlene Metoyer tells the Orange County Register that several students have been identified as attending Newport Harbor High School.

