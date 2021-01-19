The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department, Jones said.
The suspect was identified as a man in his 40s, Jones said. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.
The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop, Jones said, and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds. The K-9 was deployed and the driver started shooting, prompting deputies to return fire, Jones said.
It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the traffic stop. The Sacramento Police Department plans to handle the investigation.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.