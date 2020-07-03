Four other people also have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.
Prosecutors said they hired “body brokers” to find and pay sober living facility patients to have unnecessary tests, cortisone shots and implants of Naltrexone, a drug that can reduce cravings for opioids and alchohol.
Insurance companies were then billed for the procedures, authorities said.
“Vulnerable sober living patients who were trying desperately to battle their addictions were treated like human guinea pigs just to make a buck,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, calling the defendants “real-life Frankensteins.”
If convicted of all charges, Rosen could face decades in state prison.
