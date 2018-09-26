SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a new law requiring that Californians undergo at least eight hours of training, including live-fire exercises, before carrying concealed weapons.

He also signed a bill making it clear that rapid-fire “bump stocks” like those used in last year’s Las Vegas Strip massacre are illegal in California.

But he announced Wednesday that he vetoed a bill to expand California’s gun violence restraining order law, despite a move in other states to approve such laws in the wake of mass shootings in Las Vegas and at a Florida high school.

The bill would have allowed colleagues, mental health workers and school employees to seek restraining orders.

He also vetoed requiring officials to study allowing suicidal individuals to ban themselves from buying weapons.

