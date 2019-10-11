But the state prison system was already phasing them out, despite its mandate to stay under a federal population cap.

Immigrant advocates welcomed the bill, which they said would put an end to almost all immigration detention in the state in the next few years.

Federal officials said immigration enforcement will still take place. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says California accounts for less than 10% of ICE’s detention capacity.

___

The bill is AB32.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD