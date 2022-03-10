Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.
The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by more than a dozen female swimmers who accused Shaw of inappropriately touching them during physical therapy from 2006 to 2009, when the university investigated and cleared Shaw of all wrongdoing. He denied misconduct, and no criminal charges were filed against him.
The school launched a second investigation in 2019 after swimming coach Sage Hopkins alerted school officials of more alleged misconduct.
Shaw resigned in 2020 and fallout from the growing scandal prompted University President Mary Papazian and Athletic Director Marie Tuite to resign in 2021, after federal prosecutors found that the university had failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual misconduct against Shaw even though complaints had been reported for years.
San Jose State agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student athletes as part of a settlement announced in September 2021 between the university, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.
Neither the university or Shaw’s attorney, Lori Jeanne Costanzo, immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday.