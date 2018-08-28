A child cools off Tuesday in a fountain at Washington Square Park in New York's West Village neighborhood. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA

State to become first to eliminate cash bail

California will become the first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Jerry Brown (D).

The bill will replace bail with a risk-assessment system, although it’s still unclear how the system will work. It will take effect in October 2019.

Brown’s signature gives the state’s Judicial Council broad authority to reshape pretrial detention policies.

Each county will use the council’s framework as a basis to set its own procedures for deciding whom to release before trial, potentially creating a patchwork system based on where a suspect lives.

Most suspects arrested in connection with nonviolent misdemeanors will be released within 12 hours of being booked under the new law. Those facing serious violent felony charges will not be eligible for pretrial release.

The legislation gives officials 24 hours to determine whether other suspects should be released before trial. That time can be extended by 12 hours if necessary.

Some criminal justice reform advocates worry defendants will spend weeks in jail while their lawyers try to prove they deserve to be set free.

Opponents of the legislation say it gives judges too much power. Some worry dangerous people will go free and will not return for trial.

Supporters, including the Judicial Council, headed by the state Supreme Court’s chief justice, say the change will end the unfair practice of imprisoning people simply because they are poor. Incarceration should instead depend on the risk a defendant poses if they are released, they argue.

Other states such as New Jersey and New Mexico have overhauled their bail systems, although neither state has eliminated bail.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

10th victim dies after Chicago apartment fire

The deadliest residential fire in years in Chicago claimed its tenth and final victim on Tuesday, as a 14-year-old boy who barely survived the blaze died at a hospital.

Although authorities initially believed that two of the people killed by the pre-dawn Sunday fire at a Southwest Side apartment were adults, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said they were all children who ranged in age from 3 months to their teens.

Investigators on Tuesday were still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but a police spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said they had ruled out arson.

There were no working smoke alarms or adults at the home when the fire broke out, and the state’s Department of Children and Family Services said Tuesday that it was investigating “allegations of neglect” involving the children.

Langford said the investigation revealed that the 10 children attending a sleepover in the home were apparently overwhelmed by smoke as they slept and never even awoke to flee the fire.

— Associated Press