CALIFORNIA

Some residents return to areas hit by wildfire

Carol Smith and her family walked into their hillside neighborhood in Redding on Thursday to find her home reduced to mangled metal and piles of bricks after a massive Northern California wildfire leveled more than 1,000 homes.

“We pretty much lost everything,” said Smith, 77, who has lived in the neighborhood with her husband, who is 80, for 29 years.

The blaze in the Redding area, 225 miles north of San Francisco, is the largest of 18 wildfires burning throughout the state. Firefighters were having some success keeping flames away from heavily populated areas, and officials began allowing some residents to return to their neighborhoods.

But tens of thousands of others were still under evacuation orders.

The fire has killed six people, including two firefighters, and destroyed 1,060 homes and nearly 500 other buildings, officials said.

The fire, which is nearly twice the size of Sacramento, was only partly contained after more than a week.

— Associated Press

Prosecutors: Killing of gay man a hate crime

A Southern California man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay, prosecutors said Thursday.

A hate-crime sentencing enhancement was added to a murder charge against Samuel Woodward, 21, in the death of sophomore Blaze Bernstein, 19, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said.

Since Bernstein’s body was found in January at a park near his parents’ house in Lake Forest, Calif., investigators have reviewed Woodward’s cellphone, laptop and social media and found hateful materials against a range of groups and substantial evidence Bernstein was killed because he was gay, Rackauckas said.

Woodward, of Newport Beach, has pleaded not guilty. He is being held on $5 million bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22.

— Associated Press

Illinois to allow medical marijuana in schools: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) signed a law Wednesday requiring public schools to allow parents to administer medical marijuana at school to eligible children. The law allows parents or guardians to administer a "cannabis-infused product" to a student on school property or on a school bus if both parent and child have been cleared to use the product by the state's medical marijuana law.

Babysitters charged in Pa.: Police said a couple babysitting children for six days forced a girl to drink dog urine, knocked her brother unconscious and caused them injuries that required hospitalization. State police on Wednesday arrested Jakayo Scott Frye and Shyann Marie Hills, both 22, of Towanda, Pa., and charged them with dozens of crimes, including aggravated assault. The victims are a 9-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother.

Doll hung by noose is left at playground: Police said a black doll was found Thursday hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 black Philadelphia residents. Mayor Jim Kenney called it "despicable" and said the city will do everything it can to bring those responsible to justice. The city had recently announced plans to put up a memorial to those buried there.

Neighbors purchase letter from Rosa Parks: A letter written by civil rights activist Rosa Parks describing the 1957 bombing of her neighbors' home has been purchased at auction by the couple who were targeted in the attack. Alabama State University announced that the Rev. Robert Graetz and his wife, Jeannie Graetz, bought the letter describing the bombing of their home. The couple plan to donate the letter to the university. The Graetzes were among the few white supporters of the Montgomery bus boycott and the civil rights movement. Parks, who was the couple's neighbor and friend, sparked the boycott after refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger. The parsonage where the Graetzes lived was bombed for the second time in 1957, not long after the boycott, in a wave of attacks on civil rights leaders and churches. Four black churches and the home of the Rev. Ralph Abernathy were also bombed that night. The Graetzes bought Parks's letter from the Guernsey's auction house in New York City' for $9,375.

— From news services