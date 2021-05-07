State officials blamed the loss on a declining birth rate, reductions in immigration and an increase in deaths because of the coronavirus, which killed 51,000 people in 2020.
The state Department of Finance says it expects California to add population next year.
California has seen more people leave than move in from other states for much of the last three decades. However, that had been more than offset by immigration and births.
The state’s population has become a political issue this year in light of the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Republicans blaming high taxes and the governor’s policies for people fleeing the state.