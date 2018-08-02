BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Angela Bassett once resorted to dialing 911 for help when she had trouble with a fireplace at home. Aisha Hinds needed help for a life-threatening emergency as a teenager.
The actresses co-star on Fox’s “9-1-1” series about the pressurized world of police, firefighters and dispatchers.
Bassett told a TV critics meeting on Thursday that she once called for help when a fire she and a friend started got out of hand. Water didn’t put it out and she had trouble using a spatula to toss the burning log outside. Firefighters in full gear arrived and took care of it.
Hinds got mistakenly shot in the back as a 16-year-old in New York by a suspect chasing a man. The bullet grazed her aorta and she ended up losing a kidney.
