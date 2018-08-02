Actress/co-executive producer Angela Bassett participates in the “9-1-1” panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Angela Bassett once resorted to dialing 911 for help when she had trouble with a fireplace at home. Aisha Hinds needed help for a life-threatening emergency as a teenager.

The actresses co-star on Fox’s “9-1-1” series about the pressurized world of police, firefighters and dispatchers.

Bassett told a TV critics meeting on Thursday that she once called for help when a fire she and a friend started got out of hand. Water didn’t put it out and she had trouble using a spatula to toss the burning log outside. Firefighters in full gear arrived and took care of it.

Hinds got mistakenly shot in the back as a 16-year-old in New York by a suspect chasing a man. The bullet grazed her aorta and she ended up losing a kidney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.