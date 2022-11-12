Calling brings minister to Milford’s First Presbyterian

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILFORD, Del. — The new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Milford knew he wanted to be a worship leader in his early teens. In his hometown of Frankfort, the capital of Kentucky, Rick Upchurch was the only child of a single mother, who served as a deacon at his family’s church. He practically grew up in the building.

“We were there any time the doors were open,” the Rev. Upchurch, 42, said.

His mother would bring him along to church meetings, and, while she was busy, he would head to the sanctuary, where he would take to the pulpit and preach to a pretend congregation.

True to his surname and because he was an active member of his church from a young age, he served as an usher alongside his mom and took on more and more leadership roles the older he got.

He recalled volunteering one Sunday to be an acolyte, a person who lights and extinguishes candles for the worship service. After doing so, he sat down with other church leaders up front. The associate pastor nudged him and asked, “Who roped you into doing this?”

“Nobody. I wanted to,” the young Rev. Upchurch replied. Years later, he said, he still remembers the man’s smile in response.

“My church was a place to fit, a place to belong, a place to be me, you know, and fully included and welcomed and accepted,” the reverend said.

He hopes to instill that same sentiment in the young people in his new congregation.

“If church isn’t meaningful to a 14-year-old, how’s it going to be meaningful to a 50-year-old or so?” he said. “So that’s where my passion, my calling, came from.”

The Rev. Upchurch stayed in Kentucky while on his path to become a minister. For his undergraduate degree, he majored in theater at Western Kentucky University — there would be plenty of time for religion later on, his pastor advised him at the time. He later attended Louisville (Kentucky) Seminary.

Coming to Milford, he said, was one of many cases of “serendipity” he has experienced in his life, an opportunity he believes God laid out before him. A longtime minister friend of his from Kentucky had a warm welcome at a Wilmington church years ago, so the Rev. Upchurch was on the lookout for a congregation in Delaware earlier this year.

He found out that First Presbyterian Church of Milford needed a minister in the spring. The church was one of a handful of matches he received from what he called the “Presbyterian dating service” — a national system run by the largest Presbyterian denomination for connecting congregations and religious leaders.

In May, the Rev. Upchurch got a call from Ken Naegeli, the chair of First Presbyterian’s Minister Search Committee. He was offered the position in September, after doing an audition sermon for its congregants.

But it wasn’t until Oct. 23, the date of the minister’s first actual sermon, that it all felt real for him. He said he felt welcomed by the community right away.

“That’s when all this process, probably from the age of 14, culminated,” he said, his voice welling with emotion. “It felt that amazing and real and true and right and fitting.”

He wants other worshippers to feel the same way. “(Church) is a place of solace and refuge and a place to go when you need to make meaning and sense of it all.”

