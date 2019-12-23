“It’s deeply disappointing that the governor is choosing to work with ICE,” said Anoop Prasad, an attorney with the Asian Law Caucus.

Immigrant rights groups want Newsom to end policies allowing the transfer of prison inmates to federal authorities despite California’s efforts to provide a sanctuary for immigrants.

Prasad argued that Ton had turned his life around in the past two decades and become a substance abuse counselor.

Newsom’s office didn’t comment other than to confirm that he had allowed the parole.

“We followed normal procedure,” corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison said of Ton’s release.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Flash flooding causes delays in air travel

Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed because of flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted an update at about 6:30 a.m. that said flight operations were resuming.

The airport said late Sunday that more than 150 flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. Areas around the airport were hit with about 6 inches of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV.

Elsewhere in South Florida, parking garages and streets were flooded from the heavy rains. The television station WSVN captured a person kayaking through the grounds of the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach.

Thoroughbred horses at the racetrack were being relocated because of flooding in some of the stables.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Man hit with stun gun, pepper spray dies

A man who was shot with a stun gun and pepper spray after an altercation with law enforcement outside an Oklahoma convenience store early Monday has died, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into the case, said Hugo police officers and a Choctaw County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a shoplifter encountered Raymond Stapp, 47, walking away from the store.

When Stapp was “combative and resisted arrest,” the officers used a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue him and get him in handcuffs and leg shackles, the OSBI reported. Officers then noticed Stapp was not breathing. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

6 additional horses found hunted down

Six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky, according to authorities.

The animal rescue group Dumas Rescue said Monday that the six horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. Route 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line, WYMT-TV reported. The remains of those horses were found early last week.

Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue said the horses appeared to have been hunted. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings. Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.

— Associated Press

