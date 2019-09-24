DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A horde of undead is once again expected to flood the streets of a small Delaware town.

News outlets report organizers of Milton’s zombie festival announced the event’s resurrection on Monday, unveiling a new name and location. The new all-ages Milton Theatre Zombie Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 in Dewey Beach.

The original festival was killed in August, with organizers blaming town leaders for the loss of an event that nearly doubles Milton’s population each year. Organizer and theater director Fred Munzert previously said Milton leaders had approved new guidelines that essentially took the street festival off the street and upped the event’s financial burden.

Munzert says the cancellation announcement led 11 other Delaware towns to offer to host the growing festival.

