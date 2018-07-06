COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Republican who ousted U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford is leaving the hospital several weeks after she was severely injured in a car wreck.

State Rep. Katie Arrington told reporters Friday she’s ready to be discharged from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston but knows she has much recovery ahead of her.

The 47-year-old Arrington was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver June 22 on U.S. Highway 17 near Charleston. The woman who was driving Arrington, Jacqueline Goff, was also critically injured. The other driver, 69-year-old Helen White, was killed.

Arrington beat Sanford in South Carolina’s June 12 GOP primary. Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham suspended campaigning for a few days following the crash and wished Arrington a full recovery.

