Cramer couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday. Her phone line was busy.

Marysville’s new mayor, Wayne Pyden, says he believes Cramer might have received votes from older residents who heard her pledge to help senior citizens.

At a summer forum , Cramer created a furor when a moderator asked if the city should do more to attract foreign-born residents. Cramer replied: “Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

