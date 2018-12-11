TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities say the lead guitarist for the death metal band Cannibal Corpse broke into a Florida house and tried to attack a deputy.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release says 53-year-old Patrick O’Brien was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

Deputies say O’Brien broke into a home next to Tampa’s Northdale Golf & Tennis Club on Monday evening and pushed a woman to the ground. A responding deputy says O’Brien ran toward the deputy with a knife and the deputy subdued O’Brien with a stun gun.

The release says O’Brien didn’t know any of the residents. Officials say O’Brien lives at a nearby home where a fire was reported Monday evening.

O’Brien was being held on $50,000 bail. A message sent to the Tampa-based band through its website wasn’t immediately returned.

