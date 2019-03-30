LEWES, Del. — An engine malfunction on a ferry running from New Jersey to Delaware left more than 100 passengers stranded for several hours.

News outletsreport that 143 passengers were on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Friday afternoon when the ferry stalled in the Delaware Bay, just three miles into its journey.

After about two hours, a tugboat pulled the ferry back to the port at Cape May. Passengers were then able to take an evening ferry to Delaware.

Passengers were given free refreshments and vouchers for a future ride for the inconvenience.

The cause of the malfunction was under investigation.

