ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death walked in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a few dozen current and former journalists from The Capital participated in the Wednesday evening parade, where they were greeted by supportive whistles, cheers and applause. Several staffers wore T-shirts reading “Journalism Matters,” while others in the parade wore shirts that said, “Press On.”

Capital editor Rick Hutzell says journalists are usually reporting on — not participating in — community events, but he thought it was the right thing for the staff to march this year.

Three current journalists led The Capital’s group by carrying a blue banner with the newspaper’s logo that photographer Paul Gillespie had found in his home.

