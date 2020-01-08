Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said he has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute at the bar, after which the men returned with guns and opened fire. Officers had responded to reports of a disturbance at the bar two hours before the shooting.

Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting but Villanueva-Morales fled and was arrested in Mexico Dec. 12.

Villanueva-Morales could face more charges in reference to his flight but Dupree said he wanted to concentrate on the more serious crimes for now.