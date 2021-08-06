Capital One stopped using the 146-year-old building in late 2018 as it consolidated its Wilmington workforce. The donation returns Delaware’s only historically Black college and university to Wilmington for the first time in about 10 years. It coincides with the university’s expansion into downtown Dover with its acquisition of Wesley College and transition into DSU Downtown.
The partnership fit into the mission of Capital One’s Impact Initiative, an effort to advance racial equity through a $200 million, five-year commitment to support growth in underserved communities, Delaware market President Joe Westcott said.