The man said he was with a group of 39 others that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said that the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one was wearing life jackets.
The Coast Guard is calling it a case of human smuggling. Officials said on Twitter that they are searching by both air and sea over a roughly 135-mile area extending from Bimini to the Fort Pierce Inlet.
The agency patrols the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Bahamas, along routes often used by migrants trying to reach the United States. The agency stops and repatriates foreigners found navigating in U.S. waters.
On Friday, the Coast Guard found 88 Haitians in an overloaded sail freighter west of Great Inagua, Bahamas.
Last summer, the Coast Guard rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached.
The survivors said they had left Cuba with 22 people aboard. Nine went missing in the water.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
2nd officer dies days after Harlem shooting
A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, the city’s police commissioner, Keechant Sewel, said Tuesday.
Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after a gunman shot him and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera died Friday.
Mora had been in critical condition since the shooting. He was moved Sunday from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center, where he died.
The two officers were fatally wounded Friday after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son. Lashawn J. McNeil threw open a bedroom door and shot the officers as they walked down a narrow hall, authorities said.
A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot McNeil as he tried to flee. The gunman, 47, died Monday, authorities said.
McNeil’s mother told the New York Post that she was trying to persuade her son to get help for mental health issues and that she wouldn’t have called 911 had she known he was going to use violence against the officers.
— Associated Press
Judge restores mask mandate for now
An appeals judge temporarily restored New York’s mask mandate Tuesday, a day after a judge in a lower court ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration lacked the constitutional authority to order people to wear face coverings.
Judge Robert Miller in New York City granted the state’s request for a stay of a Long Island judge’s ruling while the governor’s administration pursues an appeal.
Arguing before Miller on Tuesday, Judith Vale, an attorney for the state, said Judge Thomas Rademaker’s earlier ruling would “radically disrupt the status quo” and endanger the health of students and staff at schools.
Attorney Chad Laveglia, who brought the challenge on behalf of a group of parents, vowed to take the challenge “as far as it needs to go.”
Monday’s ruling overturning the mask mandate caused a day of confusion for school districts and parents, with some administrators quickly announcing masks would be optional and others continuing to enforce them.
The state had initially instituted a mandate in April 2020 that required people to wear masks in most indoor settings outside their home. That rule ended in June 2021 for vaccinated people. Hochul (D) announced in mid-December, as coronavirus infections surged in the state, that it would go back into effect for at least a month. Earlier this month, the state health department said the mandate would be in place until Feb 1.
— Associated Press