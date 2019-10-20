Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theater’s director.

He said the theater was “a place to feel safe and take risks and explore what would ultimately be my career.”

The new building has seating for more than 200. Concord Youth Theatre will debut its new space with “Godspell” this week.

