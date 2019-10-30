The Hutchinson News reports a necropsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Vern underwent surgery for broken bones after the Sept. 3 break-in. A younger monkey named Pickett was found loose within the city limits and returned to the zoo.

Vern and a female monkey named Charro arrived at the zoo in 1988. Their two youngest sons, Jack and Pickett, are part of the zoo’s current capuchin troop.



