NEWARK, Del. — Authorities say that a Delaware driver drove took a curve too fast, drove through a yard and wound up in a pond.

The Delaware News Journal reports that neighbors along the stretch of Salem Church Road near Beck’s Pond in the Newark area are upset about crashes want a guard rail or other protective barrier.

The Delaware Department of Transportation reports that there have been more than a hundred crashes along several miles of that road since 2016.

State police say that a woman driving southbound Sunday toward a sharp curve crashed through a yard and into the pond. The newspaper says a woman and girl inside the car were brought out of the water safely.

Police said they ticketed the woman for going too fast.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.