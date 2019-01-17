DALLAS — Police in Texas have arrested a group of people suspected in a series of bank robberies after the hood on the car they were using to flee authorities popped up and covered the windshield, obscuring the road.

Authorities say the suspects were under surveillance by law enforcement officials Thursday when they attempted to rob a bank northeast of Fort Worth.

One woman was arrested at the bank, but three other suspects fled.

The car was speeding from police on Interstate 30 when the hood snapped back. The car exited and continued for several more miles before the three people inside ran into a field and were apprehended.

Their names have not been released.

