The Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame’s president, said first-year students Valeria Espinel, 19, from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Olivia Lara Rojas, 19, from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, were killed. A sophomore was hospitalized, he said in a news release.
“On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I express our deepest condolences and pray that our students’ families and friends may find God’s grace and solace after so shattering a loss,” Jenkins said. “We also pray for a full recovery of our student who remains hospitalized as a result of the accident.”
The intersection where the students were struck does not have sidewalks and the Stadium Club Apartments — home to several Notre Dame upperclassmen and graduate students — is located nearby, the South Bend Tribune reported.
