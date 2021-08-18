“In humility, we understand that it is not necessary for us to know every detail of the Cardinal’s treatment,” the statement said. “Though his family realizes that the Cardinal ‘belongs’ to the Church, they also ask that we respect his privacy. The period of hospitalization, and for now isolation because of the COVID virus, may be prolonged as His Eminence’s body fights the infection and recovers strength. For the time being, the sedation assists his own peace and rest.”