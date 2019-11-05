Hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny on July 14, 2018, and given the job that Aug. 28, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and their first NL Central title since 2015. The Cardinals beat Atlanta in the NL Division Series, then were swept by eventual World Series champion Washington in the Championship Series.
Shildt is an NL Manager of the Year finalist.
St. Louis said Shildt’s coaching staff will return for next season.
