Carey’s Camp faithful mark 132nd year in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. — Except for several adults and children tie-dying and a couple youngsters playing wiffle ball or badminton, there was little activity as the midday sun beat down on Carey’s Camp. Around 5 that evening is when the camp really started to come to life. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Coincidentally (or perhaps not), that’s also when the Sugar Shack — with about two dozen flavors of ice cream, plus milkshakes, homemade pie, candy and other sweet treats — opened for business.

With help from their children and grandkids, Michael and Daphne Jones have operated the establishment at the camp for about 12 years.

“We rent the building. Whatever little profit is left, we keep. It’s a lot of work, a lot of labor. Our whole family works here,” said Mr. Jones, also employed with the Sussex County Community Development & Housing Department.

“We are very lucky and fortunate to be able to do this from year to year. I grew up here my whole life. We had our own cabin, right across the way. We call them tents. So I grew up right in front of this place. Our family has had a tent here for probably 70 years.”

Ms. Jones makes coconut cream, lemon meringue and chocolate meringue pies, along with rice pudding. Candy that cost a penny back when Mr. Jones was a kid is now just a little more.

“It’s been an ongoing thing. My parents had this back when I was probably 4 or 5 years old. They called it the Confectionary back then. The little kids call it the Sugar Shack,” he said. “We actually found the sign in a yard sale. I said, ‘We’re going to nickname the Confectionary the Sugar Shack.’”

The Joneses’ ties to Carey’s Camp include their son, Discover Church Pastor Curtis Jones, who was a speaker.

The 15-day camp is a multigenerational tradition in its 132nd edition. The gathering offers worship, music, vacation Bible school, youth services, food, fun activities for children and “the presence of God.”

On stage in the open tabernacle one night were Sherri and Randy Miller, an accomplished husband-wife gospel duo from Cleveland, Tennessee, that logs about 150 concerts a year.

They say Carey’s Camp is something special.

“I grew up as a young girl singing with my family (the Singing Rambos), and we used to come to Carey’s Camp in the 1970s. I was barely even 4,” Ms. Miller said. “As I grew up, we kind of lost touch and then reconnected through another friend of ours in the music business. They said they still do Carey’s Camp. About eight years ago, we started coming back. We do one concert during the week here.

“And we love it. We love what they do here,” said Ms. Miller, who has performed with such artists as Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and The Judds. “Through thick and thin, they have just kept going. … We are super-blessed to be here.”

Added Mr. Miller, who can play nine different instruments and also toured with The Kingsmen Quartet: “It’s always a good time.”

For Carey’s young visitors, such fun included vacation Bible school, with some tie-dying.

But with limited running water and no washers or dryers, the teachers relied on the sun to complete the project.

Keri Justice, Carey’s vacation Bible school director for more than 20 years, ordered 330 shirts. “There were over 150 kids, and over 200 people involved in total,” she said.

Besides the tie-dying, there were firetruck rides, hayrides, waterslides, bounce houses and a family picnic dinner.

Assisting with the shirts were Cheryl Roach and Amanda Millman.

“Everything here is family,” Ms. Justice said. “You get roped into everything by your family. That’s why Amanda is here.”

Meanwhile, back at the Sugar Shack, business was picking up. Also open was the camp’s boarding tent, for other concessions.

“Before this, we had the boarding tent across the way. We did that for 20 years, where the food was,” said Mr. Jones. “We got to see all the kids grow up and them have kids. You see the same faces year after year. It’s a lot of fun.”

