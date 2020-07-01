Police said Harwood killed Porsha Owens, 28, in June 2018 in the neighborhood where they both lived as she was taking her children, ages 3, 4 and 8, to their car to drive them to day care.
Harwood demanded Owens’ keys to a white Dodge Charger and money, and shot her when she turned toward him, police said.
Harwood couldn’t start the car and fled, leaving Owens bleeding. She stumbled to a neighbor’s home and collapsed, and later died at a hospital.
