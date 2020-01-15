“In my view, this legislation must do more to allay the justifiable fears of good Christian people regarding the usurpation of their religious liberties,” he wrote. “We must always protect our religious freedoms and the worth of every person.”
Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia, an activist group pushing for the bill, has said the state should pass the measure to signal that the state is a welcoming and inclusive place.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.