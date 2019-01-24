DOVER, Del. — Democratic Gov. John Carney is proposing an increase in Delaware’s operating budget of almost 4 percent next fiscal year, boosting spending to more than $4.4 billion dollars.

The budget proposal unveiled by Carney on Thursday includes another pay raise for state employees equal to the raises they received this year, and tens of millions in new spending targeting disadvantaged students in public schools.

At the same time, Carney is proposing to add about $45 million to an existing $47 million cushion of unspent funds that could help stabilize the state budget if revenue projections fall.

In addition to the operating budget, Carney is proposing a capital budget of $678.6 million for transportation infrastructure, construction projects and technology. That’s down significantly from the $816 million that lawmakers approved for this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.